Burnley's pre-season trip to Europe ended with a 1-1 draw with La Liga side Real Betis in Spain on Friday.

The Clarets took a 27th-minute lead when Ameen Al-Dakhil flicked a corner into the path of defender Jordan Beyer, who finished into the bottom corner

Both sides were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when an alteraction between Johann Berg Gudmonsson and Betis' Luiz Felipe resulted in two straight red cards.

The home side levelled the match five minutes after the break when Marc Barta's free-kick from near the halfway line caught out Clarets keeper James Trafford.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made eight changes to the side that beat Benfica, with only Gudmundsson, Al-Dakhil and Dara O'Shea retained.