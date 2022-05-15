Tottenham 1-0 Burnley - Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte on the sickness bug that affected four of his players: "It wasn’t easy because on Saturday morning the doctor sent me a message that a few players they felt not well, with stomach problems, vomiting and also fever.

"For this reason Dejan [Kulusevski] did not have a training session yesterday, and also [Pierluigi] Gollini. Hugo [Lloris] was not in perfect condition today, also Winksy [Harry Winks].

"Despite this, we faced the game in the right way and I am so happy because I have seen a team that has improved in many aspects.

"This team is a team that is ready to fight in every game and I think it is not easy to play against us.

"To face Burnley today was not easy. They tested us all match, because for us it was vital to get the three points to get into the Champions League places, but we will see on that at the end of the season.”