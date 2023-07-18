On the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast, Two Door Cinema Club's Kevin Baird thinks Marcus Rashford should be Manchester United's next captain: "He's the best player, he's from Manchester and he'll be there forever, hopefully. I think we should groom him to be the next captain of the club.

"I love that he is able to balance being an incredible footballer with being a good human being. That is exactly what we should want from our captain. In the modern world, we want our players to have opinions and stand up for what's right."

On reports Rashford is close to agreeing a new five-year deal: "Obviously, that would be great ambition from the club. I would just love it if they built the team around him - decide where he is playing and go from there.

"Last season, he showed he can get 30 goals a year."

