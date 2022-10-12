A﻿ new episode of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast is available now.

B﻿righton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister discusses Argentina, Lionel Messi and the World Cup.

Journalist and Seagulls fan Nick Szczepanick reflects on Enock Mwepu being forced to retire and looks at the future under Roberto de Zerbi.

And Ian Westbrook from Beesotted.com, external previews Friday's game at Brentford.