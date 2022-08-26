Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is in no doubt that the Reds will bounce back from their shaky start.

Jurgen Klopp's side have not won in their opening three Premier League games - and face Bournemouth on Saturday.

"It's been a weird start, we're not playing as well as we'd like," Fowler told BBC Radio Merseyside after winning a celebrity golf tournament in Formby.

"They haven't hit the ground running.

"I have every confidence in the manager, I love him. I'd love to play for him. He'll get it right, there's no doubt about that.

"Once they start performing we'll be there or thereabouts.

"Last year was one of the greatest Liverpool teams and now people are getting upset and coming out with strange comments. It's still a wonderful Liverpool team.

"I'm a Liverpool fan and you always want them to bring players in but I wouldn't be overly disappointed if they don't."

