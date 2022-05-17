Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe got his January transfer business "spot on" and the Magpies now look a "completely different outfit" to the one he took over, says ex-Premier League defender Stephen Warnock.

Newcastle were 19th and five points from safety when Howe arrived last November, but Monday's eye-catching win over Arsenal lifted them up to 12th in the table.

"We thought they were down and out, struggling 15 games in and Eddie Howe had a huge job on his hands," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But he's improved the players he had at the football club and he was able to invest in the squad in January with the new ownership coming in.

"What he did with that money was he bought players who understood the league, who were very experienced in what they could bring to the team and now they look like a completely different outfit.

"Eddie Howe has had money to spend before, at Bournemouth, and probably not spent too wisely at times - but this time he got it spot on."

