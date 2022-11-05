St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC: "If you concede three goals away from home, you don't deserve to take anything. When you score two away from home you should, but we got punished for mistakes again.

"We didn't defend the first goal properly, we didn't stay with our man. The second goal - a midfield runner goes off us when we're in control of the situation. The third goal we lose a runner again in the box. If we defend like that, we're going to get beat in games. At home we're very diligent.

"Systems and tactics go out the window if you don't do the basics right. We haven't done them right and we've been punished heavily and it's up to me to change that. That's giving personnel who have worked hard and waited for opportunities their chance now.

"I'm not going to criticise them too heavily, but I told them the truth in the dressing room. It's not often I lose my patience but I did today because we have let opportunities go in the last few games to move clear into third or fourth place."