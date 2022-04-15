Newcastle v Leicester: What does the form show?

Newcastle have lost nine of their past 12 Premier League games against Leicester (W3). Their previous nine league defeats against the Foxes came across a period of 39 games (W19 D11) between 1979 and 2014.

The Foxes have won each of their previous five Premier League away fixtures against Newcastle. In their league history, only at Leyton Orient have they won more consecutively on the road (six between 1925 and 1980).

The Magpies have lost six of their seven Premier League games on Sundays this season (W1), conceding at least three goals in five of those defeats.