Frank Lampard's Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park in the Premier League on Sunday to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Richarlison's late equaliser rescued a point for the Toffees against Leicester City to keep them four points above the relegation zone.

Lampard chose Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray as his two changes on Wednesday - would you keep them in the team to face Jurgen Klopp's side?

Pick your Toffees starting XI here