Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil says he has “no worries” about goalkeeper Mark Travers returning to the side against Tottenham on Saturday.

Travers has not started a game since the Cherries were thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in August - Scott Parker's final game in charge - with O’Neil preferring former Barcelona keeper Neto.

But with Neto out with a hamstring injury, Travers - who replaced the Brazilian at half-time in Monday's defeat at West Ham - is set to return from the start.

"He has worked on loads and I think I was very clear at the time that I had two number one goalkeepers," O’Neil said.

"At that point I felt Neto was the right choice for us. But I said I am delighted to have them both and now you can see why as we are going to need Travers.

"I have no worries about him whatsoever. I have full faith that he will put in a fantastic performance and come in and fill the hole that has been left very capably.

"He had a great season for us last season and is a talented boy."

The Ireland international started the first four games of this term under Parker, conceding 16 goals in defeats by Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

"It is always a tough one to take but we knew coming into the season the first four games were going to be tough fixtures," Travers told BBC Radio Solent.

"That Liverpool game was really tough and I don’t want to be judged off that. I just want to back my ability and if I get an opportunity, I will do the best I can.

"I have tried when I am out of the team to work as hard as I can on different attributes of my game for when I am then called upon."