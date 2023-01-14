St Johnstone 2-4 Livingston: What did the manager say?

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Sportsound: "It's pretty plain to see. The goals we lost were really poor. We let them score too easily. It's a little trait we have just now. It's something we need to nail down.

"I've said it before. We need to do our jobs better. Ultimately, that killed the game off. Second half we had a go, but we can't keep chasing games.

"I don't know if it's a confidence thing, it's just people not doing their jobs. Not reacting to the danger. Livi were clinical, but that's the price you pay for not doing your jobs.

"I didn't say a lot [at half-time]. We changed the system. There's not a lot you can say when you're 3-0 down. It's me that picks the starting eleven and it wasn't good enough today.

"We gave ourselves the opportunity to get something out the game. You could say that's good character but you need that from the start.

"For me, it's similar to last season but we're better placed with a better squad. I need to make sure the spirit stays high. It's going to be a tough little period but that's why you're in the game. We need to make sure we're all up for the challenge."