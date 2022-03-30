Timo Werner wants to leave Chelsea and the club will not stand in the 26-year-old forward's way - as long as their asking price of 40m euros (£33m) is met. (Sport1), external

The Blues will also join the race to sign Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 28, on a free transfer from Juventus, once the club's takeover is complete. (90Min), external

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old French playmaker Ismael Gharbi. (Goal), external

