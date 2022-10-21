Fans were calling in to Radio WM's football phone in after news that interim boss Steve Davis would remain in the role until 2023.

T﻿he decision came after QPR boss Michael Beale turned down the opportunity to speak to the club about their vacant managerial position.

A﻿ndy called in to give his opinion on the decision saying: "To be honest, at the moment it’s the best call they can make with the list of managers they can approach.

"﻿Julen Lopetegui saying no for family reasons I can understand that, Beale I can understand he’s doing well there and maybe not experienced enough yet.

"Steve Davis we know what he is about, he's a Wolves lad through and through. They know the young lads and he's been at the club a long time. It might stabilise the situation for a little bit until the new year."

W﻿olves fans, do you think it was the right decision to keep Davis on? Let us know here