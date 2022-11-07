Antonio Conte says he needs “time and patience” as Tottenham are “far from other teams” when it comes to chasing trophies.

Spurs lost to Liverpool at home on Sunday, a defeat that leaves them four in the table – eight points of rivals and leaders Arsenal.

Conte has been in his post for slightly over a year and helped return Spurs to Champions League competition in his first season.

"I can't promise in this moment to win trophies for our fans because in this moment we are far to do it," Conte, 53, admitted.

"Then if it happens in domestic league, then it would be a super plus because I repeat I continue to ask for time and patience, because I have the experience to tell that we are far from other teams that are used to winning and have squads strong to win.

"If we understand together this, it would be good. Otherwise, I repeat everybody wants to win, I am the first that wants to win but we need time and patience.

"If everybody knows we have time and patience, it is OK. Otherwise I think we continue this season and we will see at the end what happened."