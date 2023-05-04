We asked for your views on Wednesday's Premier League game between Man City and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Man City fans

Max: Great performance. Difficult first half but after the deadlock was broken we looked very free.

Silva: Solid, patient performance. Unsung-hero Ake stepping up again after injury. He might be our Player of the Season. Running out of superlatives for the Norse Force, Whirling Erling, the Striking Viking.

Rodrique: The message still remains the same - that is to say winning the treble. Haaland has broken the record of goals scored. Sensational.

West Ham fans

Aaron: Good first half frustrating City, second half we struggled. I don’t understand what Lanzini and Cornet need to do to get minutes. Ings doesn’t suit our style of play. Downes is clear of Soucek. We need something from United on Sunday otherwise it could get worrying.

Tom: When all is said and done, I don’t think that anyone believed that we would get a result going into that game. Fair play to City who were absolutely class. I think again we looked sluggish defensively and offered very little up front but we need to take it on the chin and look forward as we have some huge games coming up.

David: West Ham did well at times but their hold up play in City’s half was appalling. The Hammers are the slowest team in the Premier League by a mile. A younger manager is definitely required.