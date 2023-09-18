Mauricio Pochettino admitted he sympathises with Thiago Silva's frustration after the defender appeared to react angrily to his Chelsea team-mate's set-up during their 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Silva - who turns 39 on Friday and is one of the club's most experienced and successful players having won silverware in Italy, France, Brazil and England - is one of the few remaining squad members who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

He has also collected 113 caps for Brazil during a 15-year international career.

Three of his team-mates who started the draw with Bournemouth - Lesley Ugochukwu, Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto - were not born when Silva made his professional debut.

"We need to be more relaxed," said Blues boss Pochettino.

"Sometimes the defensive players want to help the team to score because the feeling is that we are creating chances but can't score.

"Then we need to be clever. Thiago has experience, but too many players (in the team) are still learning about the game. That is the construction and the building of a new team.

"There are many rules in football that you can't write. In these type of games when you are pushing, pushing, trying to score and if you don't score, it's normal (to be frustrated), you know."

