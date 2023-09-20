Luton Town v Wolves: Pick of the stats
- Published
This is the first top-flight meeting between Luton Town and Wolves since the 1983-84 campaign, with the Hatters winning home (4-0) and away (2-1) that season.
Wolves are unbeaten in their past seven league games against Luton (W4 D3), and have won the past three in a row. This is their first such meeting since a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road in March 2007.
Luton are looking to avoid becoming just the sixth team in Premier League history to lose their first five games in a season, after Southampton in 1999-00 (finished 17th), Sunderland in 2005-06 (20th), Portsmouth
in 2009-10 (20th), Crystal Palace in 2017-18 (11th), and Norwich City in 2021-22 (20th).
None of Gary O’Neil's past 21 Premier League games as a manager has ended as a draw across spells with Bournemouth and Wolves (W8 L13). After a run of seven victories in the first 12 games of this run, he has since
lost eight of the past nine, winning the other 1-0 against Everton in August.
Luton Town faced 46 shots in their first two Premier League games (average of 23) but have since faced 22 in their past two (average of 11). They also faced an xG of 6.28 in their opening two matches, compared
with 1.99 in their past two, while they’ve allowed exactly half the number of touches in their box on average in their past two (23) compared with their first two fixtures (46).