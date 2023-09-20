This is the first top-flight meeting between Luton Town and Wolves since the 1983-84 campaign, with the Hatters winning home (4-0) and away (2-1) that season.

Wolves are unbeaten in their past seven league games against Luton (W4 D3), and have won the past three in a row. This is their first such meeting since a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road in March 2007.

Luton are looking to avoid becoming just the sixth team in Premier League history to lose their first five games in a season, after Southampton in 1999-00 (finished 17th), Sunderland in 2005-06 (20th), Portsmouth in 2009-10 (20th), Crystal Palace in 2017-18 (11th), and Norwich City in 2021-22 (20th).

None of Gary O’Neil's past 21 Premier League games as a manager has ended as a draw across spells with Bournemouth and Wolves (W8 L13). After a run of seven victories in the first 12 games of this run, he has since lost eight of the past nine, winning the other 1-0 against Everton in August.