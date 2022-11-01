'This is my boyhood club - I love to play for Chelsea and the fans'
Chelsea's Armando Broja, who signed a new six-year contract with the club in the summer, said he will be giving "it my all to break into the team".
The striker had been linked with a move to West Ham, but insisted he was only ever "focusing on trying to be ready for the season and pre-season to show the manager what I can do".
Speaking in the pre-match news conference before Chelsea host Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday, Broja said of his new deal: "I see it as a massive opportunity.
"This is my boyhood club and I love to play for Chelsea, the fans and the club, so I will do my best and give it my all to try to break into the starting line-up.
"I want to keep improving as a player and person."
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Southampton, where he was "excited to play for the first time in the Premier League", but he added: "Stepping up to Chelsea is even bigger.
"Everyone knows Chelsea is one of the best clubs in the world, so it's always going to be tough to get into this team.
"The chances I do get I will do my best on the pitch, and I'll work hard in training to get those."