Frank Lampard says Dominic Calvert-Lewin has his “complete support” as the Everton striker looks to rediscover his goalscoring touch.

The 25-year-old has not scored since August and his return from injury has failed to ignite the Toffees' spluttering frontline.

However, he retains the backing of his manager, who insists Calvert-Lewin will start finding the back of the net again soon.

“He’s a top player and has been a top professional during my short time here,” Lampard said. “It’s difficult for a player when they’ve suffered with injuries, but now he’s reaching the fitness level he needs.

“The next step is whether he can contribute and get the goals we want.

“He has my absolute support. I speak to him all the time and know how much he wants to deliver.

“I have absolute confidence that he will come good in terms of goals.”