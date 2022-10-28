Van Bronckhorst on his future, pressure & 'must-win' game
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Giovanni Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before the Premiership visit of Aberdeen.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He has had talks with the board, but not about his position as manager.
Appreciates the spotlight that comes when results are indifferent, but the most pressure comes from himself.
Says the gulf between Rangers and Champions League opponents Napoli and Liverpool can be compared to the chasm between Old Firm and provincial clubs in Scotland.
"It is difficult" to pick players up for domestic games after European defeats.
Rangers need a fast start against Aberdeen to keep the fans onside in a "must-win" game.
Kemar Roofe is missing again with another calf injury. Not the same as previously but “similar area”.