Erik ten Hag “will be tested to his absolute maximum”, says former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock after watching Manchester United slip to defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

United made a strong start in Germany but came undone after Andre Onana’s mistake presented Leroy Sane with the opening goal and from that point were distinctly second best, despite the score finishing 4-3.

“What we are seeing is a very fractious team with a lot of issues confidence-wise and leadership-wise,” Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. “There was no balance to the team and they just kept being over-run in midfield.

“There is a lot that needs doing to this United team and a lot of work on Ten Hag’s hands. He will be tested to his absolute maximum, not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well.”

There was a sole positive for United as Rasmus Hojlund got his first goal for the club early in the second half.

“He will not care if it is a sweet strike or a horrible strike,” Warnock said. “He will be delighted to get off the mark.

“I don’t think his performance was great but what is he feeding of? What’s the supply line to him?

“He is feeding on scraps but when he got his opportunity, he put it away.”

