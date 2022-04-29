Transfer negotiator Judge to leave United

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United’s transfer negotiator Matt Judge is to leave the club this summer.

Judge has spent 10 years at Old Trafford, working closely with former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on some of the most significant deals during that time.

United are putting in place a new structure under chief executive Richard Arnold.

Football director John Murtough will now play a leading role in transfers, supported by United’s recruitment and legal teams.

Judge’s exit is being described as amicable.