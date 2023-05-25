What role does the Welsh city of Newport play in Mikel Arteta's development into a Premier League manager?

Well, the Spaniard completed coaching courses at the National Football Development Centre in Wales towards the end of his playing career.

Dave Adams, chief football officer for the Football Association of Wales, told BBC World Service: "We created this environment in Wales where we didn't impose a particular philosophy on people. We tried to get them to buy into the idea of there being a Welsh way here and a framework of player development and coaching education, and trying to give them our framework, but saying to them 'you've got to find your own way, build your own values and your own philosophy'.

"Also, we have a very strong mentoring process where we try to do individual mentoring, and Mikel found that really interesting because he was still playing for Arsenal when he came on his original A Licence programme. He had a one-on-one mentor go to the club with him and give him support in situ.

"Not many people start their journey as quickly as Mikel started thinking about it. He may have been thinking 'I've got maybe four years left - can I get my A and Pro Licences complete, so that when I finish playing, I'm in a position where I can become a manager?' Because of the commitment to a coaching course and a commitment to playing, it can be challenging.

"Fair play to Mikel, he had a clear idea of what he wanted to achieve, a very clear timeline of how he was going to achieve those things and made a huge commitment to it. He didn't do it half-heartedly, he committed fully to both things, which probably shows why he's been so successful as a manager, because he has that dedication to his craft and wants to keep developing himself individually."

