Nisbet preparing for potential Easter Road swansong

Kevin Nisbet admits Wednesday’s visit of Celtic could be his last game at Easter Road as a Hibs player.

The 26-year-old Scotland striker rejected a move to Millwall in January after Hibs had accepted a bid.

But with a year left on his deal and little prospect of Hibs enticing their prize asset into a longer stay, Nisbet is expected to move on this summer.

"It could [be my last game] yeah, but for me it's just about focusing on the game and then focusing on the Hearts game [at Tynecastle on Saturday]," Nisbet said.

"All the other stuff is put to the side until after the season and then we'll take it from there.

"I'm not really too sure, I've not really thought into it, my agent and the club are in good dialogue with each other and I've said I kind of want to stay out of it, I just want to focus on finishing the season well.

"This is my third season here and I've got a good connection with the club, they've been great to me so if I can return the investment, that would be great for all parties."

Nisbet has scored 10 goals for Hibs since he returned from a long-term ACL injury and is pleased he’s on good terms with the fans.

"There's been a wee bit of ups and downs between me and the supporters but after coming back from the injury, I think I've created that connection back with the fans which I've been delighted about because it did hurt me a lot when I didn't really have that connection with the fans,” he said.

"I love the club, the club has been good to me and I've been good to the club so it will be good to see the supporters out in force [against Celtic].

"I've probably come back a better player as well, I knew in my head I would but there were a lot of doubters so it's good to silence the doubters a bit as well.”