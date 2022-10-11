I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Don’t panic!

That has to be the message Thomas Frank gives his shell-shocked Brentford players this week after Saturday’s sobering 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

For the almost 3,000 of us who undertook the near 600-mile round trip and 146 steps up to the St James’ Park away end, it was a tough watch.

There is no question Newcastle deserved to win, but 5-1 was harsh, as sloppiness from Brentford gave them three goals.

The Bees started each half brightly and were back in it at 2-1 after another inevitably successful Ivan Toney penalty, but the Magpies' quick third killed us off.

Frank’s 24-hour rule to celebrate or digest each result is crucial now, so the players do not dwell on this.

We have not suddenly become a bad side.

The Bees have six games left before the World Cup and, forgetting Manchester City away, must target seven to nine points from the others.

We are desperately missing defensive midfield linchpin Christian Norgaard, while another concern is no goals from open play in the last three Premier League games - after scoring 15 in our first six.

At the other end, Frank must decide whether he prefers 3-5-2 or 4-3-3 and then stick with it every game.