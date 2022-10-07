'It's huge if we can continue to build that momentum'
David Moyes said his side are making progress in reaching the levels of last season, but insisted it will take time.
After a poor start to the season, the Hammers have won back-to-back games and have the chance to make it three wins in eight days when they face Fulham on Sunday.
On that, he said: "It's huge if we can continue to build that momentum.
"We want to get on a run of victories. Clean sheets are a good place to start and I can sense that we're a little bit better at the moment.
"We're beginning to see performances from a lot of the players we've brought in, and we knew they could give us that.
"There are signs that things are getting better."
When asked if his side are getting closer to reaching the levels of next season, Moyes said: "I think we're closer to it. Are we quite there yet? No. It will be a bit of an improvement to get to that.
"This team we're moulding together at the moment might take a little time to get to that position, but we're getting there and working on it."