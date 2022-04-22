Burnley 2-0 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Burnley have won their last two home Premier League games, as many as they had won in their previous 24 at Turf Moor (D11, L11).

  • Southampton have lost consecutive Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone for the first time since November 2003.

  • Burnley have scored five goals in their past two home league games, as many as they'd managed in their previous nine at Turf Moor in the competition.

  • Southampton have conceded more headed goals than any other Premier League side this term (13), and they've never conceded more such goals in a season in the competition.