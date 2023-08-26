Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to BBC Match of the Day: "We showed great character. We didn’t start the way we wanted but we came back. Overall the performance was really good. We stayed patient, knew how to control the ball and that was important to get the three points.

"I know what this team is capable of, we know inside the dressing room that we’re capable of doing great things. We know we have to be more consistent.

"There’s always pressure to score a penalty. It’s about you doing the right thing. I studied these kind of situations a lot and I’m ready if I need to step up, but we have other players who can step up.

"It’s never easy to come back from a game like we did against Tottenham, [where] we had a pretty good game but we didn’t pick up any points. We created a lot of chances. It wasn’t a great performance, but today we showed the team we are and what we’re capable of doing.”