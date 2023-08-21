Killie defeat 'magnifies' Rodgers' previous achievements

Brendan Rodgers has emphasised that winning a domestic treble is "a very difficult thing" after Celtic crashed out of the Viaplay Cup at the Last-16 stage.

Rodgers won two trebles during his first spell in charge and won this trophy in all three seasons he competed for it, but it will not be returning to Celtic Park this year.

“I think when I came in here before and won trebles people think that’s just what you come in and do," the manager said after the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

“It’s a very difficult thing to do and you see with this defeat that magnifies the achievement from before.

“It is a new cycle and I want to win every game as the Celtic manager and this is bitterly disappointing.”