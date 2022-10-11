By Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

After a difficult league schedule at the start of the season, it feels like October is a pivotal month, one where we could hopefully rack up a few points.

The manager has stressed the importance of our home form and, outwith the Celtic game, we have eight points from four games, which is a decent return. The last week has seen us take four points in home games against St Johnstone and Hearts, but in all honesty, it should have been six.

Our former boss, Kenny Shiels, used to preach "believe and achieve" and how important it is to have a strong mentality. There is currently a frailty, it seems, when we get ourselves in front and our game management suffers as a result.

That applies to both players and management - substitutions in the past two games have had a significantly negative impact. Don't get me wrong, it's great to see us competing and climbing a place, but a bit more self belief from everyone could turn those draws into victories.