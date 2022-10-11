Midfielder Andy Halliday, who limped off during Heart of Midlothian's draw with Kilmarnock on Sunday, and defender Michael Smith, who missed the game through injury, are in contention to face Fiorentina in Thursday's Europa Conference League game, but centre-half Craig Halkett is likely to be on the sidelines again. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Australia defender Nathaniel Atkinson has criticised his own Hearts displays and explained how loss of confidence affected him before his late equaliser against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right.

