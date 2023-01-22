Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves forward Fabio Silva is set to join PSV Eindhoven on loan for the rest of the season.

Silva spent the first half of the campaign in Belgium with Anderlecht, scoring seven goals in 20 league appearances.

However, the 20-year-old will now switch to Eredivisie, where PSV are two points behind leaders Feyenoord.

UEFA regulations mean that Silva will be available for PSV’s Europa League play-off round game against Sevilla next month even though he played for Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League.