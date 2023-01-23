"Even the most unbiased football fan has to admit that what Arsenal are producing is exciting, exhilarating and entertaining."

That's the view of ex-Arsenal player and lifelong Gunners fan Bob Wilson, who admitted he felt "privileged" to be watching Mikel Arteta's side at the top of the Premier League table.

"Look at the age of this side and how they are playing," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty. "I can only compliment Arteta, Edu and everyone at the club for their work since starting this project.

"They remind me of the Busby Babes with the players they have. Bukayo Saka is 21, Eddie Nketiah 23, Martin Odegaard the captain is just 24 and William Saliba is 21... It is just extraordinary."

Wilson may be loving the scenes at Emirates Stadium so far this season, but he is not naïve to the amount of football left to play.

"This is way from finished though and I still think it will go down to the wire," he said.

"I am seeing lots of pundits saying Arsenal will not win the Premier League and, to quote Kevin Keegan, I would love it if we can prove them wrong."