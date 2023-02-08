Arsenal v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Eddie NketiahGetty Images

  • Brentford have won just one of their eight away games against Arsenal in all competitions (drawn three, lost four), prevailing 2-0 in a top-flight match at Highbury in April 1938.

  • Arsenal have won their past seven Premier League London derby matches, with all of those taking place this season. Only once have the Gunners ever had a longer such run in their league history, winning nine derbies in a row between April 1988 and February 1989. That run included their first eight such games in the title-winning 1988-89 campaign.

  • No side has scored more goals from set-piece situations in the Premier League this season than Brentford (14), with a league-high five of these coming from the penalty spot.