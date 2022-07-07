If the most recent Premier League arrival of a Colombia winger is anything to go by, new Leeds signing Luis Sinisterra has big shoes to emulate.

Liverpool's capture of Sinisterra's countryman Luis Diaz in January lit up English football, but Sinisterra scored more goals last season and even spoke about his similarities with Diaz in an interview back in May.

"We are players who like to have the ball and we have goals," he said. "I have a good relationship with him."

The 23-year-old exploded into life last season, two years after moving to the Netherlands from South America in 2019, scoring 23 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

He was exceptional in Europe, scoring six times and making a further four goals to be named Uefa Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season.

He has five international caps but did not make the squad for the June friendly with Saudi Arabia. Colombia also failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar so Sinisterra is guaranteed a break in November.

An electric winger, he can play off either the right or the left so should offer a natural replacement for Raphinha.