Killie revival pleases McInnes

Derek McInnes praised Kilmarnock's second-half improvement after they overcome Montrose 3-0 in a tricky League Cup test.

The Premiership side were fortunate to go in at the break leading through Kerr McInroy's strike, before Daniel Armstrong and Oli Shaw put the game beyond the League 1 hosts.

“We had a few nervy moments first half – we were too sloppy with possession and very pedestrian in a lot of areas," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

“I changed things at half-time, we went to a back four and a striker fewer, and it allowed us to get more control.

“The third was a brilliant team goal and capped a good second-half performance from us. That was the performance I wanted over the 90 minutes.

“We got stronger as the game went on – it’s been a pattern for us throughout pre-season. We have good options on the bench in certain areas."