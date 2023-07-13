Steven MacLean says he "is not rushing into" signing any new players, insisting he is remaining patient as he opts for "quality, not quantity".

St Johnstone have yet to make a signing this summer, with the manager confirming he missed out on a target yesterday, ahead of their return to competitive action against Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

MacLean is participating in his first transfer window as a boss and has admitted there is a bit of getting used to, but is "very close" to one signing especially.

"Things are starting to move, you can see that targets that we had that were maybe a no, are coming back around, it's about being patient and it does take a bit of getting used to," he said.

"I don’t want to just rush in to things and take the first choice and take a gamble on somebody or just sign anybody, I want to wait on that bit of quality.

"I have got a good nucleus there so it is important we try and get the right person, the right player for the club, in the right system we want to play, so I am not going to just jump into things and take players for the sake of taking them."