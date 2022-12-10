Where was Moult in Motherwell defeat?

The standout news from Motherwell's 4-0 friendly loss to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday was the absence of Louis Moult.

The experienced striker made his first start of the season just before the winter break and it was expected that he would be given some more game time ahead of the Scottish Premiership's resumption.

Moult is a proven goalscorer in Scotland, having scored 50 goals in 98 appearances during his first stint at Fir Park, but injuries have hampered him since he signed on loan from Burton Albion in the summer.

Has he picked up another knock? Or is manager Steven Hammell simply saving him for the first game back, against St Mirren on 17 December. Well fans will hope it is the latter.