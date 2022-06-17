'A relatively gentle start' - your thoughts on Wolves' fixtures

We asked how you were feeling about Wolves' 2022-23 schedule after the fixture list was released.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Brian: A relatively gentle start to the season. If we can make a decision on the crucial signing of a central striker and not another goalscoring winger, we should have an encouraging beginning in our quest for European football.

Bob: It is great to see the new fixtures but it would be better to see some new signings because until then it is difficult to know what to expect! It's obvious that the purse strings are being held tight yet again and talk is cheap but until we sell we won't be buying anyone, so come on Fosun, do your bit.

Leslie: So, Wolves start and finish the season away, again. Boxing Day game, away. The New Year game, away.

Stuart: We need to start with better results than last season. Minimum 12 points by the end of August!

