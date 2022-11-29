"﻿We watched us win the league at my parents house."

F﻿ormer Leeds defender Jon Newsome was great friends with the late Gary Speed and, on the 11th anniversary of Speed's passing, he has been sharing some of his memories on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"One of my best moments was that wonderful day when we clinched the title," he says. "Manchester United were playing Liverpool in the late kick-off after we'd won at Bramall Lane and ﻿Gary and I went back to my parents in Sheffield and we watched it on TV.

"When we realised we'd won the league, we jumped up, shook hands and then we were zooming up the M1 to go out for some beers with the rest of the lads!"

N﻿ewsome recalls Speed's infectious personality and reveals with fondness how the pair "caused mayhem" in Leeds city centre at times during their spell together at Elland Road.

L﻿isten to more from Newsome, plus hear from title-winning boss Howard Wilkinson on the full podcast here on BBC Sounds