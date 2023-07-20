Burnley sign goalkeeper Trafford from Man City

Burnley have signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City on a four-year contract.

The 20-year-old saved a dramatic last-minute penalty as England beat Spain 1-0 to win the European Under-21 Championship earlier this month.

Trafford signed for City's academy in 2015 at the age of 12 and has featured for the club's Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

In 2021 joined Accrington Stanley on loan and went on to make 11 senior appearances.

He then spent time with Bolton Wanderers on loan and made 74 appearances in all competitions across a season-and-a-half.