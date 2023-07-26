Shields leaves Fir Park to reunite with Coyle in India

Connor Shields has left Motherwell to join Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League.

The forward played 53 games and scored three times in his two-year spell with the Steelmen after arriving from Queen of the South.

Having spent the second half last season on loan at Queen's Park under Coyle's tutelage, the 25-year-old now reunites with the Scottish manager in India.

A Motherwell statement said: "The club wants to thank Connor for his efforts and wishes him well going forward."

SNS

