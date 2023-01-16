Transfer news: Hammers make bid for striker Moffi
- Published
West Ham have made a £25m bid for Lorient and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi, 23. (Sky Sports), external
The Hammers are considering replacements for manager David Moyes, with Nuno Espirito Santo and Rafael Benitez among the contenders. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Moyes is working on a game-by-game basis, but is expected to be in charge of West Ham's next match against Everton on Saturday. (Sun), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column