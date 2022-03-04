Can FA Cup run propel Toffees' league campaign?

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

To witness the Everton and Boreham Wood players entering the field bearing Ukrainian flags to the strains of John Lennon’s 'Imagine', and to see Vitalii Mykolenko awarded the Everton captaincy reminded us all, in the most emotional way possible, that bigger things than football are playing out on the other side of Europe.

But football, despite it’s obvious rivalries, has a way of bringing people together and last night was no exception.

The game itself wasn’t a classic. Everton were not at their best but were good enough to finally wear down Boreham Wood’s resistance and get themselves through to a quarter-final at Crystal Palace.

Frank Lampard made six changes and overall will have come away with a few positives – not least two goals for Salomon Rondon and a promising debut for Nathan Patterson.

Everton will hope this FA Cup run can fuel their bid to move away from danger in the Premier League – just as it did in 1995, and Lampard will now hope for an improvement on his side’s away form when they go to Tottenham on Monday night.

The Blues were unlucky against Manchester City, so fair to say the only blips since his arrival have both come on the road, at Newcastle and Southampton, and Lampard will hope that trend starts to change against Antonio Conte’s men.