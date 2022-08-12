Robbie Neilson expects Heart of Midlothian to come up against a Dundee United side "hungry" to react to Thursday's 7-0 loss to AZ.

United ended up on the end of a 7-1 aggregate defeat in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Tangerines travel to Tynecastle on Sunday, where the hosts will play their last game before taking on Zurich in the Europa League play-off round.

"In the home tie Dundee United were exceptional," said Neilson. "Obviously the game last night was difficult. They started the game well but then they had that period where they lost a lot of goals. Sometimes that can happen in Europe if you're playing against top teams.

"I would expect a positive reaction. They'll come out and make it very difficult for us. They'll be hurting after such a big defeat so we need to be ready for it. I expect them to come out hungry to try and avenge last night's result. I expect it to be a difficult game."