Howe on injuries, expectations and Brentford

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's match at Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

Allan Saint-Maximin has been away for "intensive treatment" in France on bhis calf problem picked up against Aston Villa. Howe will make a late call on him.

There is some illness in the camp - Ryan Fraser will be OK and Javier Manquillo is getting closer.

Howe said fixture congestion - four games in 10 days in March - is not ideal: "We were surprised with so many away games, but what can we do?"

Got letter back from Premier League regarding referee decisions earlier in season and said it was "enjoyable reading".

On if he would take finishing 17th or is looking above, Howe said: "I am greedy, expectation high, and that my message to players."

Howe said he would welcome safe standing at St James' Park.

He also spoke about temporary concussion substitutes, which he is in favour of and spoke about being knocked out many times as a player.

On Brentford, Howe said the reverse fixture "the worst 90 minutes of my football life, with powerlessness to control a game that was so important".

Howe said: "It's great to see Christian Eriksen back on the pitch. We will have no emotion during the match."

