Marco Silva refused to comment on links with a move away from Fulham and says managers and players “don’t lose time thinking about” speculation.

Silva has helped Fulham back to the Premier League and to a fine season in the top flight where they sit seventh before facing Arsenal on Sunday.

The success has seen Silva linked with other jobs and when asked about demand for his services, he said: "I will not make any comments on that. Managers, players, we can't control what people write. I won't comment.

"You know my contract. I have this season and another year on my contract at this club. I'm really happy here. I won't make any comments on that."

Midfielder Joao Palhinha is also reportedly on the radar of several clubs and Silva repeated a similar message, stating: "He's happy here. As before, it's the same with players as managers, it's impossible to control what people write.

"Whether managers or players are linked with clubs, or if there's interest.

"To be honest it's something we don't lose time thinking about these situations. With Joao it's the same."