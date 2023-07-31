Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Las Vegas

Manchester United's final US tour game wasn't the great advert for progression under Erik ten Hag.

What with Andre Onana berating Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams and Tom Heaton having a slanging match and three poor defensive errors leading to defeat, United didn't cover themselves in glory against Borussia Dortmund.

There were fleeting moments of promise from Jadon Sancho, again deployed in a false nine role. Skipper Scott McTominay got stuck in and Onana finished the game with an outstanding 50-yard pass to Marcus Rashford from the edge of his area.

Mainly, though, it is a game that will be quickly forgotten - and Ten Hag will hope for improvement in the final two pre-season games against Lens and Athletic Bilbao at the weekend.