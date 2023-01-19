Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season.

Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal are yet to concede a goal in 2023, drawing 0-0 with Newcastle before wins against Oxford (3-0) and Tottenham (2-0). In only three calendar years have the Gunners not conceded in any of their first four competitive matches, doing so in 1935, 1994 and 2021.

Bukayo Saka has scored in his last two Premier League games against Manchester United. Only Freddie Ljungberg (1998-2000) and Thierry Henry (2000-2001) have scored in three in a row for Arsenal against the Red Devils in the competition.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been involved in eight goals in his 10 Premier League starts against Arsenal (four goals, four assists) - against no side has he produced more goal involvements in the Premier League than versus the Gunners.