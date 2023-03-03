Thiago Silva faces around six weeks out while Mason Mount will also miss the Leeds’ game. Reece James is doubtful and N’Golo Kante has had his first full training session back today.

He takes responsibility for the poor run of form: “Results have not been good enough. We know the situation we are in and my position is I need to focus on the next game.”

He accepts the criticism and frustration from the fans: “Fans care and I want to thank them for their support and their fairness. I have no complaints about them. We have not given them enough.”

He has seen promising signs in training: “The group, the sessions, the togetherness – that’s all positive. It’s hard to be positive in the moment we are in. We’re not hiding from the fact results have not been good enough and we all have to do better, and that starts with me.”

On Mount’s contract, which expires in the summer: “He has been top to work with. He is suffering like the rest of us but his contract is between him and the club."